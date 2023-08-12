AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 1,328,919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,526,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,717,000 after purchasing an additional 864,591 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IGT opened at $32.06 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.