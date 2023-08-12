AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 43,785 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,785 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 51,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $536,179.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,970,357.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 82,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,879. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 47.27%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.26%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

