AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

