AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 494,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 339,114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 598,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,421,000 after buying an additional 323,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 292,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,740. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.45%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

