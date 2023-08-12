AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE PKG traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $152.02. 287,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,738. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

