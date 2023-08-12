Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

AEMD stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.