Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of AEMD stock remained flat at $0.34 on Friday. 77,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,560. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

