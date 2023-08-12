Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.29.

Shares of AFMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. 546,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 73.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Affimed by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

