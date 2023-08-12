Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Announces Earnings Results

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95, Zacks reports. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN opened at C$59.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.74. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$31.02 and a 12-month high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.13.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

