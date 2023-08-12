Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Announces Earnings Results

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95, Zacks reports. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Shares of AFN opened at C$59.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.74. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$31.02 and a 12-month high of C$63.40.
Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFN
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ag Growth International
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.