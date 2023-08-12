AGCO Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $14.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $127.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AGCO has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

