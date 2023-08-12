AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Short Interest Up 64.8% in July

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 140,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AgileThought by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AgileThought by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AgileThought from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of AGIL opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 29.74%.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

