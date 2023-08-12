Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Agiliti stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 265,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,274. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $235,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,944.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $235,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Agiliti by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,231,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 916,896 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agiliti by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

