Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $649,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at $299,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $26.66 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,042.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

