AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Down 96.6% in July

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 730,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRIW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

