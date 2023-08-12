Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,404. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.95 and a 200 day moving average of $287.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

