Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $105.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.81.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Airbnb by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 195.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $256,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

