AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Pi Financial lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BOS

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of C$158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.5418455 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.41%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.