Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

AKYA opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $295.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $871,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 539,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

