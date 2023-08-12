Alaina K. Brooks Sells 35,023 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 465,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
EnLink Midstream Stock Performance
NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $13.58.
EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EnLink Midstream
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EnLink Midstream
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.