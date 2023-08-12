Alaina K. Brooks Sells 35,023 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 465,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 147.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,192 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 3,207,528 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 26.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,328,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,164,000 after buying an additional 3,160,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,687,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,736 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

