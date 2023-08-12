Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 24.39%.
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
