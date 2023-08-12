Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.