Alaska Permanent Capital Management Acquires 502,022 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 961.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,022 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 1.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 2.70% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 50,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,038. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $631.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

