Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 175,689.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 715,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after buying an additional 715,055 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.8% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 293,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 60,330 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.5% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:KJAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. 27,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

