Alaska Permanent Capital Management Invests $426,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 271,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,775. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

