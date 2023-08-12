Alaska Permanent Capital Management Purchases 191,555 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,824,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,555 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $121,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $67.42. 6,621,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

