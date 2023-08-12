Alaska Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,088 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. 176,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,925. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.