Alaska Wealth Advisors Invests $138,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. 716,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,514. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.