Alaska Wealth Advisors Makes New $75,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,835,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.10. 268,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.