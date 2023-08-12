Alaska Wealth Advisors Sells 10,538 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alaska Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 76.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 162,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 70,076 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,749,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $50,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

WFC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 7,316,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,111,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

