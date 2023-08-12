Alaska Wealth Advisors Sells 43 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.01. The stock had a trading volume of 684,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,659. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

