Alaska Wealth Advisors Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after acquiring an additional 833,489 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $611,665,000,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,374. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

