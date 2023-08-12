Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. 5,991,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -113.16%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.