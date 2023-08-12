Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AQN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. CSFB cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 5,991,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,985,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after buying an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,390,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.