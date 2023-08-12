Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.2 %

AQN stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CSFB lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

