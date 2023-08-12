Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.2 %
AQN stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on AQN
Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Algonquin Power & Utilities
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.