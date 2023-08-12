Algorand Market Cap Achieves $900.25 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $900.25 million and approximately $25.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,810,455,717 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

