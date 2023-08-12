Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,222,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,389,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,461,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,149,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 775,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158,914 shares during the period. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

