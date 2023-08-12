Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $5.65 on Friday, hitting $352.88. 517,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Align Technology

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.