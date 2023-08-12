Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

ALYA stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

