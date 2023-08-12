Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 495,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 3.4 %
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.09.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
