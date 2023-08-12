Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 495,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

