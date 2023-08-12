Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.17% of Alliant Energy worth $22,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.