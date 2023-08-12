Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.