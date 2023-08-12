Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading Up 1.2%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 156.60 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 154.80 ($1.98). Approximately 619,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 916,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.96).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
