ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 2,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS Active REIT ETF
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.