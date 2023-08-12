ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 2,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF ( NASDAQ:REIT Free Report ) by 1,981.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.30% of ALPS Active REIT ETF worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.