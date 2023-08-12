Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Alta Equipment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE ALTG opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $469.37 million, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $5,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,449,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 149,709 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 141,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

