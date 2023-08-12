Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYX. Piper Sandler cut Alteryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Alteryx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.58.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AYX

Alteryx Price Performance

Insider Activity at Alteryx

Alteryx stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. Alteryx has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alteryx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,966,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 471.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.