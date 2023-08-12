Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

