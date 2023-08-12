Altus Group Limited (AIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 16th

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

TSE:AIF traded up C$7.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.84. 246,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,257. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital cut their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.55.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

See Also

