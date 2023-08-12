Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

TSE AIF traded up C$7.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,257. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 267.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.76. Altus Group has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$61.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIF shares. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.55.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

