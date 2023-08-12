Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$64.55.

Altus Group Stock Up 16.1 %

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

AIF stock opened at C$50.84 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$40.00 and a 52-week high of C$61.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 315.79%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

