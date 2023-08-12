ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALXO

ALX Oncology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALXO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.06. 119,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,344. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $47,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,248.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 13,511 shares of company stock worth $93,148 over the last ninety days. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 34.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,021.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 671.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.