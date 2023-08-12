América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMX. Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of América Móvil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 218,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in América Móvil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,020,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in América Móvil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 531,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,692,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.